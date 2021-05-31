Phil Lord and Chris Miller to produce live action comedy ‘Strays’

Aside from directing hit movies like ‘The Classroom Leader’ and ‘The LEGO Movie’, talented filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Millers are often behind other exciting projects like the recent ‘Mitchells vs. Machines’. According to Variety, the filmmakers will now produce a new live action comedy titled‘Strays’.

Dan Perrault, creator of the American television mockumentary series ‘American Vandal’ (Netflix), has written the script for this film whose story centers on an abandoned dog who teams up with other stray dogs to take revenge on his former owner.

The medium also advances that Josh Greenbaum (‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’) will direct this film which, as I say, will be produced by Lord and Miller along with Erik Feig for Picturestart. Regarding distribution, Universal Pictures is the studio behind the project.