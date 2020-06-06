Phil Jackson He will always be considered one of the best coaches in all of NBA history thanks to his 11 rings earned on his stages at the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. To date, no other coach has managed to win the same number of championships as Jackson.

They are known which were and in what years. Here is an explanation of how Phil Jackson got each of his 11 titles:

1. Chicago Bulls – 1991

Jackson’s first coaching ring was accomplished in the 1990/91 season. The Bulls achieved a record 61 wins and 21 losses in the regular season. In the playoffs, they beat the New York Knicks (3-0). Philadelphia 76ers (4-1), Detroit Pistons (4-0), and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals (4-1).

On This Date: In 1991, MJ and the Bulls defeated the Lakers to win their first NBA title. pic.twitter.com/WhFRPbv3ba – ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2018

2. Chicago Bulls – 1992

The second of Jordan and Phil Jackson’s Bulls rings occurred consecutively to the first. The Illinois franchise improved in the Regular Season, achieving a record of 67-15. For the playoffs, Chicago got rid of the Miami Heat (3-0), New York Kicks (4-3), Cleveland Cavaliers (4-2), and Portland Trail Blazers in the Finals (4-2).

3. Chicago Bulls – 1993

The first ‘Three-Peat’ of Phil Jackson’s career. With a weaker regular season than previous years (57-25), the Bulls once again achieved NBA glory by beating POs at Atlanta Hawks (3-0), Cleveland Cavaliers (4-0), New York Knicks (4-2) and Phoenix Suns in the Finals (4-2).

4. Chicago Bulls – 1996

After stumbling two consecutive years in the playoffs against the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic, Chicago and Phil Jackson returned stronger in the 1995/96 season. With a regular season record of 72-10, the second best in all NBA history, the Bulls swept the playoffs: Miami Heat (3-0), New York Knicks (4-1), Orlando Magic (4 -0), and Seattle SuperSonics in the Finals (4-2).

5. Chicago Bulls – 1997

Phil Jackson’s penultimate ring with the Chicago Bulls went 69 wins and 13 losses in the Regular Season, beating Washington Bullets (3-0), Atlanta Hawks (4-1), Miami Heat (4-1) in the post season. , and Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals (4-2).

6. Chicago Bulls – 1998

The last and great ring of the Michael Jordan dynasty in Chicago Bulls. Phil Jackson led a team with 62 wins and 20 losses in the regular season, and one who beat the New Jersey Nets (3-0), Charlotte Hornets (4-1), Indiana Pacers (4-3), and who He won the ring with Jordan’s legendary shot in Game 6 against Utah Jazz.

7. Los Angeles Lakers – 2000

After a gap year, Phil Jackson returned to the benches to lead the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1999/2000 season, and he did it in the best possible way: 67 wins and 15 losses in the regular season, and achieving one of his more rings. worked after beating Sacramento Kings (3-2), Phoenix Suns (4-1), Portland Trail Blazers (4-1), and Indiana Pacers in the Finals (4-2).

8. Los Angeles Lakers – 2001

Jackson’s great first year in the Lakers was the start of his first great stage in the Angelina franchise. He achieved his second consecutive championship after completing near-perfect playoffs: Portland Trail Blazers (3-0), Sacramento Kings (4-0), San Antonio Spurs (4-0), Philadelphia 76ers in the Finals (4-1), and a regular season record of 56-26.

9. Los Angeles Lakers – 2002

Phil Jackson’s third ‘Three-peat’ as coach. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s Lakers had 58 wins and 24 losses in the regular season, and the championship title after beating the Portland Trail Blazers (3-0), San Antonio Spurs (4-1), Sacramento Kings in the playoffs. (4-3) and in the Finals to New Jersey Nets (4-0).

10. Los Angeles Lakers – 2009

After losing hard in the Finals of 2008 against their maximum rival, Boston Celtics, the Lakers returned to reach the glory once again by the hand of Phil Jackson and the couple Kobe-Pau Gasol. 65 wins and 17 losses in Regular Season, and some very competitive playoffs: Utah Jazz (4-1), Houston Rockets (4-3), Denver Nuggets (4-2) and the Finals against Orlando Magic (4-1).

11. Los Angeles Lakers – 2010

Phil Jackson’s last great year as NBA coach, and the end of an unmatched legacy. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season with a record of 57 wins and 25 losses. In the playoffs, after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-2), Utah Jazz (4-0), and Phoenix Suns (4-2), they would take the 2008 rematch against Boston Celtics, winning in Game 7 of the Finals. .

– The great stars trained by Phil Jackson:

1. Michael Jordan

2. Kobe Bryant

3. Shaquille O’Neal

4. Scottie Pippen

5. Pau Gasol