If there is a person who needed to recall times past that would green their legacy, that is Phil Jackson. The latest sporting failures of the Zen master they had somewhat demystified their basketball knowledge and many were trivializing their influence on some Chicago Bulls star-studded and where Michael Jordan he was already perceived in the collective imagination as the leader at all levels. Lebron James’ example in recent years, treasuring a notable influence on his teams and reducing the impact of coaches, could lead many to make an association with what happened in the Illinois franchise, but The Last Dance He has shown in the first four chapters that Phil is a very special person and was instrumental in the success of the team.

Not even his obvious friction with the team owner, Jerry reinsdorf, caused a decrease in its functions and made it contribute to a bad environment. The players naturally sided with him, but Jackson never encouraged controversy. Concentrated on his work, his ability in terms of emotional intelligence to extract the best from Denis Rodman, convince Scottie Pippen of the need to get hooked on the team despite his legitimate demands and the way of working with Michael Jordan, each maintaining his space and having the authority and dialoguing attitude with the star, they represent a masterful exercise that no coach in NBA history has been able to reach.

Phil Jackson spoke about his time at @bsnpr as head of the Gallitos de Isabela in “The Last Dance” .—- # NBA #TheLastDance #DLATP pic.twitter.com/2tSkvhw2rx – From The Canvas To The Tablet (@DLTabloncillo) April 27, 2020

With his game outline Offensive of course, with that already well-known magic triangle, it was until the end, inciting Jordan to adapt to it and elevate it to a higher status. The maxim was always to convince and never to impose. Always emotionally balanced, he knew how to maintain competitive tension and reduce media pressure in a group as talented as it is complex. Aware of the peculiarities of some of his players, such as Rodman, he did not hesitate to give in to eccentricities of the center, knowing that in order to win the war he must lose battles. He never panicked and got Jordan to trust his teammates, even in extreme situations

The superstar treatment given to Scottie Pippen It was the necessary balm for a player who was demanding more money, but as a way of being recognized. Seeing how his coach considered him the “second best player in the NBA” was a way to legitimize his protests and give him the love and confidence Scottie was demanding. Definitely, “The Last Dance”, name chosen by the dossier that the coach gave to all his players at the start of that last season together, is a clear demonstration of the influence of Phil Jackson and his role as an absolutely essential figure to understand the success of those Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan.

.