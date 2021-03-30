Phil Jackson, against the media: “I understand what Trump suffered”

Phil Jackson’s legacy in the NBA is as incredible as it is indelible. In his time as a coach, he achieved glory eleven times, being the most awarded coach in history. After three seasons as an assistant with the New Jersey Nets, he enjoyed the Chicago air, where his legend grew by leaps and bounds. From the hand of the Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and company, he achieved the legendary three-peats that, to this day, are almost as alive as the first day. The Last Dance, as he did with so many others, put his figure back, more if possible, of the present time. His figure as a coach, in general, and as a coach of the Bulls, specifically. Later, however, more adventures would come. Two, if you want to condense. The first, on the Los Angeles Lakers bench, divided into two acts and almost as fruitful as the previous one: five years, four Finals and three more championships, with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as champions, and two others in 2009 and 2010, already with Pau Gasol. A dream for anyone.

The second, however, would go in other directions. From the start, it was located in the offices and, in terms of results, it differed a lot from all the previous ones. The New York Knicks, already mired in a structural crisis of years and years, relied on their actions, on the experience of the Zen Master, to correct a situation that, until the glimmer of light this season, chained drift after drift. Beyond Jackson’s brilliant resume, the operation had a special background: as a player, Phil played eleven seasons in the Big Apple (one of them, without playing due to injury), in which he managed to wear two rings. Nothing went as expected. In June 2017, after 246 matches in which only 80 wins were achieved, he was fired as COO. Neither Derek Ficher nor Kurt Rambis nor Jeff Hornacekm, their bets on the bench, hit the mark. And the problems called for more problems. His intention to transfer Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis was the trigger for a gunpowder that was accumulating in piles. James Dolan, owner of the franchise, said enough and, with it, buried the aspirations of a project that tried to recover the offensive triangle on the court and the Zen aura off it.

A monumental failure that, surprisingly, has splashed again. And it is that in the podcast The Curious Leader, presented by former player Coby Karl, the NBA legend has spoken out about everything that happened in his last stage in the league, lashing out hard at the media: “We had the press decidedly against the organization, they were looking for anything they could do to slander us,” he told Karl. The truth is that, during his journey in the offices, his name made many headlines, collected by Dan Feldman on NBC Sports. In one, he was accused of disappearing from the map just before the transfer period deadline.; in another, of falling asleep while eyeing a future draft pick; and in many, the lack of preparation with which Phil arrived at meetings or official appointments was put on the lips of other franchise counterparts. Some were confirmed, some were not; but they were hardly ever challenged head-on.

With all this, now, Jackson goes further, likening his situation to the one that, according to him, the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, suffered during his electoral campaign and subsequent term of Government: “I understand what Trump probably had to deal with during his first three and a half years in office. I had the media against it, like I did in the short period in which I held that place in the Knicks, “he continues to explain. One of the greatest Achilles tendons of his relationship with the franchise, the figure of Carmelo, has not gone unpunished either. In his day, however, it was already covered. Especially when he was branded a racist by misinterpreting the expression, no one can change the spots of a leopard, with which he wanted to refer to the player’s sports performance. “I think Jim (Dolan) felt that I was facing too great a pressure and relieved me from work because he saw that the media were going to support Carmelo in this situation. I mean, there was a lot of distortion and the media was a big part of it.“, ditch. More controversial for the only unfortunate stage of his career. Fortunately, the least remembered.