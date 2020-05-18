Rodman and Jackson won three NBA titles with the Bulls | Jim Rogash / .
Phil Jackson recently revealed that one of the people who helped control Dennis Rodman’s life off the court was Pearl Jam bandleader Eddie Vedder, who by that time was very close to the NBA legend.
Ahead of the final episodes of The Last Dance, ESPN republished an installment of Jackson’s journal in his 1997-98 playoff career, in which he recalled Vedder’s role in preventing Rodman from becoming a problem for the team. .
“Our only distraction was Dennis Rodman,” recalled the leader. I wrote on the board in the locker room, Dennis will be late? When will it arrive? ”
How Did Phil Jackson Control Dennis Rodman? A Secret Weapon #Bullshttps: //t.co/gydu3jhYTb pic.twitter.com/Cp2tBbmYbg
– ✶ Sports Mockery ✶ (@sportsmockery) May 17, 2020
The night Jackson quotes in his memoirs was in Detroit when he wrestled with the Hulk Hogan. Despite the fact that after the match they went to celebrate, Vedder was very useful for the Chicago Bulls coach, since he convinced him to come back early to train and then play.
Bulls ’Phil Jackson credited Eddie Vedder for keeping‘ mentally handicapped ’Dennis Rodman in line # BullsNation #ChicagoBulls #Chicago #Bulls #EddieVedder #PhilJackson #DennisRodman #NBA #NBATwitter
Read More – https://t.co/xFb7CMTgyT pic.twitter.com/yYOV2qJvuh
– ProSportsDaily (@PSDnews) May 17, 2020
Jackson also defended his approach to handling Rodman, noting his mental struggles. “People say it should be tough on him, but they are ignorant. People don’t know that Dennis has a mental disability. The more you discipline him, the worse it will be. You have to be patient, accept it and tell him give me the best you have. ”