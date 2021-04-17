Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus added to UFC Fight Night on May 8

An interesting middleweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on May 8th. Phil Hawes will face Kyle Daukaus.

The match was confirmed by MMA Fighting Friday afternoon.

Hawes, he will try to extend his big phase in the octagon. The fighter of Sanford MMA He’s on a six-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision in UFC Vegas 19. Phil stands out for its strong striking, with 7 wins for KO / TKO.

Daukaus, comes with the intention of getting his first winning streak. In his debut, he lost by unanimous decision to Brendan allen on UFC on ESPN 12. Kyle managed to overcome the loss of his undefeated after beating Dustin Stoltzfus by decision in UFC 255.

Kyle became known for his strong grappling and for being the former middleweight champion of CFFC, one of the most important regional organizations of the USA.

UFC Fight Night May 8 will be held in a place to be defined.