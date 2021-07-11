Phil Foden is in doubt for the final of the Eurocopa

LONDON.

The English coach Gareth Southgate revealed on Saturday that attacker Phil Foden could miss the Eurocup final on Sunday against Italy due to a foot injury.

Foden, what came off the bench in the semifinal won against Denmark, did not participate in training this Saturday to avoid aggravating the problem.

It is in doubt. We have to check him again, but he has a minor foot injury, “Southgate said.

We have to know if he could enter the game, so another recognition will happen later, “he added.

Foden, 21, made a big leap this year with Manchester City, with which he was proclaimed champion of the Premier League. In the Eurocup he started as a starter, but as the tournament progressed he has lost prominence, although he played a good extra time against Denmark (2-1).

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.