Surely these days listening to Pedro Sánchez, Fernando Simón or Salvador Illa, during their multiple press conferences to explain the evolution of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, you may have thought that a university degree in epidemiology or similar is required to understand how the hell this de-escalation works in Spain.

And it is not for less, because this asymmetric phase system assigned almost by zones or municipalities has made it hell to know for sure when, how and at what time can you leave home, for what reasons, and above all, to easily know what things are allowed and prohibited in each community.

Fortunately, the solution is once again on the Internet and in the minds of a team of just 5 people who have designed Descaling in just over 48 hours and they have made it happen in record time, a website already the most useful stand-alone digital tool to simplify all the information about the de-escalation and its phases in each territory of the Spanish state… Will you join us for a look?

The supine mess of the coronavirus de-escalation phases, finally converted into a simplified sketch available to everyone… Meet Desescalapp!

To understand the COVID-19 de-escalation, now you only need your postal code

Let’s start with a necessary disclaimer, and that is Despite being called Desescalapp we are not facing a mobile application but rather a web application which is accessible in this way, and fully compatible, from practically any device that has an Internet browser.

That said, using Desescalapp is as simple as go to the page www.desescalapp.com and enter our postal code, letting the database integrated in the tool do its magic and Inform us of the phase we are in and the options we have: time slots in which people can leave each age range, reasons and requirements to do so, businesses that we will find open, displacements allowed, etc.

They tell us from the team after Desescalapp that they take advantage of practically all their free time to get informed in the Official State Gazette and through the rest of the official channels, organizing the published information and simplifying it to explain it in a much simpler and visual language that is much more accessible to most, without technicalities or small print.

Also, the best thing is that Desescalapp is designed with exquisite taste, being one hundred percent compatible with both desktop devices and mobiles from the main platforms, being able to add a direct access to the desktop of your Android smartphone to consult the information immediately and always updated.

How do you do that? Well it is very simple, with your mobile browser -Google Chrome or any other- access the Desescalapp page, click on the browser settings and then on the option “Add to the home screen”. Obviously this option can change depending on the browser, but all of them have similar functions that they will add a direct access to the desktop of your mobile as if it were an app, allowing you to consult the information at the touch of a single click.

