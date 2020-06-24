The map of Spain published by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) starts the week immaculately white. Only two blue “spots” stain the provinces of Huesca and Lleida. Coronavirus outbreaks, located in employees of the meat and fruit industries, are behind the excess in the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days.

This parameter seems to have been one of the most important in the arguments of the reports that Health has subsequently published to pass the phase. Along with data on health care capacity and tracking (in the early stages), the other motivations are more qualitative.

What were the reference thresholds? There was never a court note, although the ministry specified several criteria. The cumulative incidence in influenza, for example, usually has as reference the 50 cases / 100,000 to speak of an epidemic. And it is just the threshold that their foreign ministries have agreed to suspend the flow of travelers between Germany and Spain.

Of the rest of the parameters, in the last phases, the reports emphasize:

Total PCR positives in the last 7 days by the date of onset of symptoms. Accumulated incidence in the last 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants. Number of hospitalized in the last 7 days and percentage of occupation. Minimum between 37 and 40 beds for Acute per 10,000 population Primary care capacity for early diagnosis (ability to perform PCR on all suspects). And surveillance system for daily monitoring of cases and notification.

The first three points were available in the first version of the new ISCIII data panel. The latest version, which fine-tunes at the provincial level, has only three sections, dedicated to: accumulated incidents, evolution of daily cases and Rt.

Gone are the times when from Sanidad he put – also – the magnifying glass in that Rt number (reproductive rate over time). This was useful when it came to evaluating long-term risks and developments. Since March 23, the week in which the ‘peak’ was exceeded, is below Rt = 1 (an infected person can spread, at most, to another), coming from averages greater than 3.

Specifically, rather than a number from which it is understood that the “epidemic is going well”, now the evolution compared to the previous week. This is where the new ISCIII data panel comes in handy in virtually the only approach you already realize: new cases by province and number of inhabitants.

Rate ratio: how we go from week to week

It is not the same to have a cumulative incidence of cases of 13 new / 100,000 inhabitants coming from 0 cases (surely we would speak of an outbreak there) that coming from 26. The same is the opposite: the current situation in Soria we could say that it is much better than the of Asturias, taking into account that in the Castilian province they had 13 the previous week and this has remained at zero, just like the Principality.

Rate ratio. This improves or worsens cases in the population from one week to another | ISCIII

These evolutions can be summed up in the call rate ratio, which arises by dividing the accumulated incidence (cases per 100,000 inhabitants) of the last 7 days by that of the last 14 days. If the ratio is greater than 1, the cases are going up. Enough to be alarmed?

In the new provincial map of the ISCIII these increases are seen in warmer colors. But, since we are talking about proportions, a province can appear orange despite not having an outbreak. It is enough to go from 1 case two weeks ago to 2 cases this to trigger the relationship.

Daily cases and doubling rates

With the data on hospitalizations disappeared in the ISCIII panel (this continues to be published in the Health reports), only the data panels for daily cases and the Rt.

In mid-March, the number of daily cases detected doubled every 4.4 days on average in Spain. Now we are in figures of negative doubling (divide the number of new cases or how often the reduction is doubled).

Impact on growth rates and Rt of outbreaks in Huesca | ISCIII

However, in detections relatively low it’s not that difficult to re-duplicate. That is, going from 4 to 8 cases is not strange from one day to the next. We are seeing it in the sprouts. This is not reflected in the “curve” of the long-term rate, as it did at the beginning of the pandemic, in which cases doubled for several weeks.

The figure is you

That of the coronavirus is an added drama. In other words, from the coordinator of the state program Global Health Margarita del Val (CSIC), «el problem of this virus is the collective dimension, because at the individual level the perception is that the impact is less ». Indeed, in 8 out of 10 cases it is mild or asymptomatic.

As the virologist explained to Newtral.es, “a certain level of group immunity would have less impact at the individual level, but it would be a radical change at the population level.” On this side there are no changes or hopes.

As only 5.2% on average has passed COVID-19 in Spain, the ‘natural’ risk remains very similar to that of the beginning of the state of alarm. 94.8% of the Spanish population is susceptible of contagion.

In other words, regardless of the figures provided by the panel of the ISCIII or the Autonomous Communities, «the individual responsibility it’s key”. Much more now, the decree declined. It will depend on the behavior of each individual with the rest that the figures are turned around. Not the other way around, although the risks are lower with low incidences.

The sparks that escape the numbers

Epidemiologists sometimes use the fire metaphor to talk about the pandemic. An infected person can be a spark that, by not meeting anyone else (confinement) or for other reasons, does not generate a fire. But with so much susceptible forest mass and no firewalls (physical distance and mask), the fire can ignite, although at first it is not evident, because it does not emit smoke.

Edward Parker (London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine) specifies it: «Viral load is a measure of the intensity with which a fire burns in an individual, while the dose is spark that causes the fire, ”rounds the metaphor in New Scientist.

Among the criteria that Sanidad used before the beginning of the lack of confinement were those of mobility. Although they have disappeared from the latest reports, the director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón, has repeatedly hinted at the risks associated with displacement. “It is advisable don’t move when you don’t need, especially between provinces until we have a transmission level close to zero, “he said last Thursday.

A spark in a densely sparsely populated region can stay in focus or nothing. A spark that jumps into a great metropolis it can unleash a wave of cases in your region and beyond. Once again, it matters how much (number of trips out of the province, can be consulted at the INE) and where. Of course, not all sparks are the same.

A team from Hong Kong published in The Lancet that those with more severe symptoms tended to have «higher and higher viral load near the start [de la infección], what could explain the fast contagion“Say Kwok-Yung Yuen, a microbiologist at Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital, and colleagues in the article.

This mixture of epidemiological data and published evidence on the behavior of the new coronavirus is guiding the path towards the reopening of the countries. Everything in the middle of this great social experiment that is, in itself, the de-escalation before a new virus.

