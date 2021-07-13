Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about “new beginnings.”

We continue to squeeze the statements given that the president of Marvel Studios. In an extensive interview, the director has advanced everything that would be Phase 4 of Marvel Studios, in general terms. Some general statements, advancing roughly what had already been said in the past about future films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase 4 is about new beginnings

One of the ideas that Feige explains is that that definition of the phases that we usually do when talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not something closed. It is something that evolves over time, and as they embark on certain projects. He even recognizes that many times it is the fans themselves who define the lines of where one phase ends and another begins. What it does make clear is that the main objective of Phase 4 is to mark new beginnings for the characters.

You know that the definition of phases often evolves with phases and I often let the writers and journalists decide, that’s for film historians to tell us what the phases were about. To tell the truth, the Phase Four was always about continuing in new ways and new beginnings, even with movies that are seemingly wrapping up story lines there are new beginnings within them and that was the most exciting thing. for us about the opportunity to do shows for Disney +, about all of us at Marvel Studios choosing to continue beyond ‘Endgame’ and beyond ‘Far From Home’ and leaving the Infinity Saga behind towards a new beginning. I think that’s what people will see in Phase Four, I hope, as something they have accomplished. But now we’re in the middle of it, so it remains to be seen, we don’t take our foot off the gas, we take nothing for granted, and we all work extremely hard to deliver.

The Shang-Chi movie is a wish from almost 20 years ago

Kevin Feige has acknowledged that he and his team have wanted to make a Shang-Chi movie for almost 20 years, they were just waiting to find the right filmmaker to do it.

Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a ‘Wouldn’t it be great’ list saying ‘It wouldn’t be great if we could do this as a movie’ probably twenty years ago. It’s a great story of a young man who realizes that his father is essentially one of the greatest supervillains in the world and one of the greatest criminals in the world. How is that processed? And how do you deal with that when you are a child? How do you evolve beyond that?

The producer adds that director Destin Daniel Cretton was the perfect choice for the project, due to his experience with intense character-driven storylines, films that often require much smaller budgets than the standard Marvel blockbuster.

It was a great, moving story that we wanted to explore one day. Finding a filmmaker to do it was, as always, important and Destin [Daniel Cretton] He came and, again, dedicated his talent. He is an incredible filmmaker who makes incredible films that have been in the smallest budget size compared to a big Marvel movie, but to come and give his vision to this father and son is special.

The “emotional” months that Spider-Man was out of the MCU

Part of this phase four is also the Spider-Man character. This phase will put an end to the Spider-Man trilogy, and the contract linking actor Tom Holland to the character ends, albeit with high hopes (and odds) that it will be renewed for more. However, there was a time when the future of SPider-Man was not so promising.

Marvel Studios president and Sony Pictures’ Amy Pascal developed the initial five-movie deal introducing a rebooted Spider-Man (Tom Holland) into the MCU in “Captain America: Civil War,” then having two movies on. solitary (“Homecoming” and “Far from Home”) and participate in two other films (“Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame”). But when the deal ended with “Far From Home” in 2019, renegotiations for a new deal broke down, and Spider-Man was left homeless in the shared Marvel universe.

There was a time when it seemed like Marvel Studios was not going to be involved in the Spider-Man movies going forward for Sony. It was only a few months, but it was an emotional few months for, I think, all of us everywhere.. And a very public few months for whatever reason. I always want to look on the bright side, and the bright side is that we got to make two great Spider-Man movies with Amy Pascal and [el director] Jon Watts and [el presidente de Sony Pictures MPG] Tom Rothman and Tom Holland, and I was very proud of it and very happy with it, and of course I wanted it to continue. I always want to be happy with what we have, instead of being upset with what we don’t have.

Just a few weeks later, both parties reached a new agreement whereby Marvel Studios would make one more Spider-Man film (“No Way Home”) and the character would appear in a future Marvel Studios film, which we still do not know. . In theory, in the cast, Disney would finance a quarter of the third of Spider-Man and would keep 25% of the net income.

