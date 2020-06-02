In his search for parliamentary combinations to gather support for a sixth extension of the state of alarm, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, opened a crack on Sunday to an unexpected domino effect that sowed the commotion and confusion between the First Clubs on Monday and Second. Sánchez announced that the control of the central government would be lighter, and that the autonomous communities that had their entire territory in phase 3 would regain decision-making capacity in the health field. Just 24 hours later, this Monday at noon, the president of Las Palmas, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, assured on the club’s official radio that his fans “will be able to attend the Gran Canaria stadium to cheer on their Unión Deportiva Las Palmas on Saturday 13 June at eight in the afternoon against Girona ”. They had found the crack in the system, and chaos erupted between the teams.

Immediately several clubs asked the LaLiga leadership for Ramírez’s announcement. Some based in territories that plan to go to phase 3 on Monday even asked to open the stadiums as well. According to sources from several of them, the response was blunt: there will be no public in the fields for the remainder of the season. Some of the managers of the teams that went to the employers this Monday maintained that the integrity of the championship will be violated if there is an audience only in some stadiums.

Ramírez’s announcement had taken them by surprise. Also to the Higher Sports Council, from where they recalled that its president, Irene Lozano, had had an impact a few days ago that the public would not return until next year.

Miguel Ángel Ramírez in a file photo. In video, the president of Las Palmas announces this Monday on the club’s official radio that there could be an audience in the match against Girona on June 13. Carlos Díaz-Recio (AS) | Video: ATLAS

But Ramírez had been waiting for his own alignment of factors: “It was an idea that we had been working on. We were silent. We were waiting to see if everything matched, and it matched. ” The Canarian leader felt on Monday with enough coverage to launch: “What the President of the Government has planned [canario], and what has been agreed and negotiated with the central government, is that next Monday the Canary Islands will go entirely to phase 3. What we have negotiated with the Professional Soccer League is that if our territory goes to phase 3 and the competitions They go to the Canary Islands Government, and since I have negotiated with him the possibility of opening the stadium, and the Prime Minister has been very sensitive to our request, he has given us his OK ”. He explained that he also had the support of both the president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, the entity that owns the stadium where they play their matches. Ramírez also said that LaLiga had asked him for a protocol to open the camp, and that he hoped he could not find any setbacks, since they were working on it together with the Ministry of Health. And he gave some details: they would stagger the access to the enclosure by sectors with fixed entry times, they would close the canteens, they would regulate the moments in which everyone can go to the services and they would set apart, except for families.

The president of the yellow team said that the plan would need extra funds, and that the Cabildo had promised to contribute them. Local administrations saw the operation as a marketing tool at a critical moment: “Demonstrate that we are not only a tourist destination for sun and sand, but also in health terms we are a safe destination,” said Ramírez.

Oviedo’s request

Despite his enthusiasm, his plans find a legal stumbling block in the current texts. This same Saturday the BOE referred to the “celebration of shows and sports activities” and referred to a Health order of May 16, which contains a clear limitation: “The competition will resume without public and behind closed doors. The media will be allowed to enter the broadcast of the competition ”. When the Ministry of Health was consulted about the possibility that an autonomous community in phase 3 authorizes something that goes beyond this text, an official spokesman limited himself to saying: “In phase 3 the governance of the de-escalation will fall to the autonomous communities.”

LaLiga had already received inquiries from other clubs that were looking for ways to get some audience. Last week, for example, Real Oviedo raised the possibility of allowing 800 spectators to enter, referring to the regulation of open-air shows in phase 3, which Asturias hopes to achieve next Monday as well. The employers, who last week pushed the clubs to set the conditions under which they would return the money to their subscribers, replied that they would study it. As he has also been working for two weeks on a general protocol for when the hobbies return to the fields, “a protocol that must be adapted to each stadium and percentage of capacity allowed by the competent health authorities.”