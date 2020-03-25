It will freeze banking charges for up to four months for the pandemic, reports Milenio.

This is the featured news this Wednesday, March 25 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

They recognize crisis

Active second phase government plan against Covid-19. Ask to avoid attending work centers and only stop operating companies

THE DAY

AMLO: there are 400 billion pesos to alleviate the pandemic

Mexico entered phase 2, community spread: López-Gatell

THE UNIVERSAL

Covid-19 begins to claim victims in the economy

Commerce and tourism, among the most affected. Ministry of Health reports five deaths and 405 infections

MILLENNIUM

Banking will freeze collections for up to four months due to the pandemic

They agree to support mortgage, automotive, personal and card users, with the possibility of even extending the benefit to half a year

EXCÉLSIOR

SMEs will not be able to endure the quarantine

National Chamber of the Transformation Industry foresees a crisis in the sector. Small and medium-sized companies only have the capacity to pay three fortnights to their employees in the face of the drop in sales caused by the Covid-19, so there is an urgent need for government support

THE FINANCIAL

Start ‘phase 2’ with more than 400 infections

In 3 it could still contain a greater spread: Ministry of Health

THE ECONOMIST

Finally phase 2

They will advance 10 billion pesos to states for health; “Economic measures are still insufficient”

