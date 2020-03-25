It will freeze banking charges for up to four months for the pandemic, reports Milenio.
This is the featured news this Wednesday, March 25 in the main newspapers of national circulation:
REFORM
They recognize crisis
Active second phase government plan against Covid-19. Ask to avoid attending work centers and only stop operating companies
THE DAY
AMLO: there are 400 billion pesos to alleviate the pandemic
Mexico entered phase 2, community spread: López-Gatell
THE UNIVERSAL
Covid-19 begins to claim victims in the economy
Commerce and tourism, among the most affected. Ministry of Health reports five deaths and 405 infections
MILLENNIUM
Banking will freeze collections for up to four months due to the pandemic
They agree to support mortgage, automotive, personal and card users, with the possibility of even extending the benefit to half a year
EXCÉLSIOR
SMEs will not be able to endure the quarantine
National Chamber of the Transformation Industry foresees a crisis in the sector. Small and medium-sized companies only have the capacity to pay three fortnights to their employees in the face of the drop in sales caused by the Covid-19, so there is an urgent need for government support
THE FINANCIAL
Start ‘phase 2’ with more than 400 infections
In 3 it could still contain a greater spread: Ministry of Health
THE ECONOMIST
Finally phase 2
They will advance 10 billion pesos to states for health; “Economic measures are still insufficient”
