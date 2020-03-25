Phase 2 Coronavirus, 7 of 10 Mexicans can become infected, says López-Gatell | Instagram

“7 out of 10 Mexicans can become infected” affirmed the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of Mexico Hugo López-Gatell in an interview with the journalist Martha Debayle also explaining what phase 2 consists of for the country.

First the difference between getting sick and contagious was clarified, in the first the body shows symptoms and that your immune system is affected.

When you catch it, your system may be asymptomatic (have no symptoms) so you can carry the virus but your system is not affected.

“It may be that 70% of people could become infected, which does not mean getting sick, 7 out of 10 can become infected.” @HLGatell #preguntaleaGatell

– Martha Debayle (@marthadebayle)

March 24, 2020

“Phase 2 means that today March 24, the President will sign a presidential decree stating that job sources must allow the most vulnerable people to be absent from work spaces,” Debayle shared on his Twitter according to what López-Gatell replied.

He also mentioned according to the publications made that the epidemic (from the technical point of view) gives way to a quarantine and that society should participate to restrict and do what many have already been doing isolate themselves and stay at home.

Fortunately, both in the most vulnerable private and social companies, in the decree that the President of Mexico will sign Andrés Manuel López Obrador it will be established that the wages will be paid in full to the workers.

Internet users asked when borders would be closed to this interrogation the undersecretary mentioned that there were no studies that proved that closing them would not reduce infections.

“We must prepare for a long epidemic. The highest peak may be in August and September,” was one of the most shocking responses from the undersecretary.

There are more measures to be taken for the coronavirus pandemic according to the undersecretary However, they have not been mentioned yet, we are waiting for more news regarding the measures they will take in the country.

