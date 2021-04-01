Pharrell Williams’ cousin murdered in Virginia Beach

Getty Images Virginia Beach shooting during the weekend of March 30, 2021.

Singer Pharrell Williams has confirmed his cousin, Donovan Lynch, was killed during a shooting in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

On Instagram, the singer posted a photo of 25-year-old Lynch and wrote: “The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shooting. He was a bright light and someone who was always there for others. It is critical that my family and the families of the other victims get the transparency, honesty, and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and as a community we will get through this and come out even stronger. ”

According to Sky News, Lynch was a Virginia Beach resident and played an offensive lineman position for the University of Virginia College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He graduated in 2019.

This is what you need to know:

Pharrell’s cousin was shot and killed by a police officer

Virginia Beach Police Give Additional Details About Oceanfront Shootings; Background of People KilleThe police chief said an officer who shot and killed one of two people who died in shootings at the Oceanfront had a body camera but did not have it turned on. 13newsnow.com/article/news/local/mycity/virginia-beach/several-people-shot-at-virginia-beach-oceanfront/291-3f6ddea0-cbb9-495b-a56f-e71708425b07: youtube.com/user/WVECTV /? sub_confirmation = 1 Download the 13News Now App: bit.ly/13NewsNowApp Check out our website: 13newsnow.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/13NewsNow/ Follow us on Twitter:… 2021-03-28T03: 24: 43Z

According to ABC 8 News, Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer in what the outlet described as “the latest of three separate shootings along the city’s popular beachfront hotel and restaurant strip.” .

In total, the incident left one dead and eight injured. The media also highlighted that both Lynch and the police officer who shot him are African-American.

Police announced Monday that “that officer and the officer who saw the shooting at Lynch said that Lynch had a gun.”

According to The Virginia Pilot, the NAACP issued a press release that said, “One of the main reasons the public receives little or no information about shootings from police … is unacceptable.

The statement added: “We are observing and listening to the department’s investigation into this shooting and we await a full and prompt report.”

Family and friends mourn the loss of Donovan Lynch

Lynch’s friends and family have mourned the former soccer player’s death.

Dane Damron, Lynch’s soccer coach at UVA Wise, told 13 News Now: “He loved where he was from. Now it was all about the 757. It was a good one. “

He went on to say, “My mind immediately goes back to the good times he had, the young man he was. You have to understand that I was lucky enough to have him in my life for two years, and I don’t regret that, ”Damron said, reflecting on his time with Lynch.

Damron explained that he and Lynch bonded over the years when they played and worked together. “His mom had cancer and I remember him sitting in my office and he and I spent a lot of time talking about it because I lost a father to cancer. I remember the day his mother passed away like it was yesterday, he came here and cried on my shoulder ”.

Damron concluded: “This soccer program is better because we had the opportunity to have Donovan as part of it for two years. My life is better for having had him in it for two years ”.

This is the Heavy.com version

READ MORE: Traffickers launch two girls from the US-Mexico border [VÍDEO]