“PharmaMar trades at the top of a channel with a target of 85 euros”

The Ibex 35 triggered a downtrend since mid-June that represented losses of up to 10%, moving away from its most recent highs at 9,300 points. One of the main reasons was caused by the fear of inflation, placing it well above estimates, mainly due to the reduction in business margins and Delta variant spread of the Covid-19.

PharmaMar It is, without a doubt, one of the most volatile companies on the selective. It has rises of up to 55% in the year and aggressive decreases that lead it to be currently trading at just 2% above since the beginning of 2021.

Faced with this extreme volatility, several actions have been carried out to attack the strong price variation. The first was a contrasplit that made it difficult for retail investors to access more speculative moves. The second movement of the company was to carry out a liquidity contract with JB Capital, to counteract the lack of liquidity and volatility, to place it as one of the selective companies with the largest treasury shares.

At a fundamental level we can say that it seems to be a solid company. its return on equity (ROE) is approximately 70% versus the industry average of 20%. In other words, for each euro of capital, the company generated 0.70 euros of profit.

PharmaMar is retaining a large portion of capital (90%) to reinvest it and be able to continue generating profits in the future. Something that explains its growth in the last five years, registering in 2020 the best results in its history.

PharmaMar stock market performance. Xstation5

The most important projects that PharmaMar currently has are two. First of all, Phase III Aplidin trials for Covid-19 patients, which began to be carried out in June, although it is estimated that the results will not arrive until 2022. Second, Zepzelca -also in phase III-, aimed at people suffering from small cell lung cancer.

On a technical level, it carries since the end of May lateralized between 70 and 80 euros. Currently, it is listed at the top of the channel, at 78 euros per share. If it managed to break the laterality in a bullish way, the next objective could be placed at 85 euros.

On the contrary there is a double floor at 72.5 euros. In case of breaking it, if the bears took control, the next target would be 66.5 euros per share.

*** Pablo Mayor is an analyst at XTB

