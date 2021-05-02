PharmaMar soars 8% in the stock market with the authorization for Phase 3 of Aplidin against Covid

Related news

PharmaMar it rises 8% in the stock market this Thursday, to 98.7 euros and be at the forefront of the Ibex -only behind Línea Directa-, after having achieved a decisive advance in its fight against the pandemic. The Galician pharmaceutical company has obtained authorization from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) to proceed with a Phase 3 study on the effects of its drug Aplidin in patients affected by Covid-19.

The authorization has come long after your initial application, endorsed by reputable members of the national and international health community. Something that in recent times had been billing PharmaMar on the stock market due to investors’ fear that the company’s efforts against Covid-19 would be recognized too late to translate into considerable business figures.

It is now two months since PharmaMar received authorization to proceed with a Phase 3 study in the UK. The British Medicines Agency then became the first regulatory body of the branch that authorized such an advanced test for the Aplidín. However, as a result of ‘Brexit’, the pharmaceutical company required a similar study in one or more countries of the EU bloc for approval in the European Union.

Study details

Now, the new study with which Aplidín could get its indication for patients with moderate Covid-19 It has been authorized by the Voluntary Procedure for Harmonization of Clinical Trials of the European Union, so that it has received the approval of the authorities of Spain, France, Portugal and Sweden. As in the British case, 600 patients are expected to be enrolled.

The pharmaceutical heir to Zeltia has announced that “the main objective of the study is evaluate plitidepsin against the standard of treatment authorized and administered in each country“, which is dexamethasone or remdesivir. The primary objective will be the percentage of patients who achieve a complete recovery on the eighth day and who do not re-enter due to coronavirus in the following month.

The British study is already being carried out comparing the results of two dose levels (1.5 and 2.5 milligrams) against the conventional treatment authorized in each country. Thus, the primary objective is to beat the percentage of patients who achieve a full recovery on the eighth day of treatment and that they do not re-enter by infection within a period of 31 days.

In favor of this thesis, several health experts have already stood out in recent weeks with an echo in scientific publications such as Science. So far, the results presented by the company are promising, since the 80.7% of patients treated with Aplidin they had been discharged from hospital on or before the 15th day of hospitalization, and 38.2% before the eighth day.

At intraday highs, PharmaMar had risen close to 11%, at 101.35 euros per share. A level that, however, was not able to retain until logoff.