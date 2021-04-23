PharmaMar rises 2% after receiving authorization in Australia for Yondelis

Madrid, Apr 23 (EFE) .- PharmaMar rises 2.23% in the stock market after announcing that, through its partner Specialized Therapeutics Asia, it has received approval for the sale of the drug Yondelis (trabectedin) by the regulatory agency (TGA) for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma.

Half an hour after the start of the session this Friday, PharmaMar shares are the most bullish of the main Spanish stock market, the IBEX 35, with that rise of 2.23%.

Its titles trade at 96.40 euros.

In the year, the company appreciates more than 35%.

(c) EFE Agency