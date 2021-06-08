Pharmamar returns to losses … and to the roadshow

Pharmamar: price, downward trend and potential 70% according to Bankinter

Since its highs in February, the value has already lost 37% in the market. A very high level in those falls that lead PharmaMar executives on their head, who do not understand how, even the good news, is not read by investors in the market.

Its downtrend is clear and almost absorbs all the baggage accumulated so far this year. In its quotation graph we can see how the value, despite the advance of last week in two sessions somewhat higher than 3.2%, returns where it used to: again cuts at the beginning of the week, of 2.22% yesterday that leaves the value with an accumulated loss in the month that exceeds 11% and that leaves the annual advances below 5%.

PharmaMar price analysis

Finance.com tells us that Pharmamar organizes on this day a meeting with the main executives of the company with the idea of ​​highlighting their advances in the hands of their compounds. A showcase, as an investor’s day, which will be moderated by Stifel analyst Christina Glennie, a good connoisseur of value. In fact, Stifel is one of the few brokers that is constantly tracking value.

In fact, its target price reaches 109 euros per share for PharmaMar which gives it a market potential of 47%. However, from Bankinter, one of the firms that gave the company the most potential on the stock market, has decided to review its expectation of buying with a target price of 125 euros per share and a possible route, in the next 12 months of 70%.

The reasons that the value argues are due to the deterioration of expectations that they foresee about the value on account of the review of the Abbot laboratory, which plans to sell detection kits for Covid-19 to a lesser extent. This fact, together with a downward revision of its prospects for the current financial year, affect PharmaMar, its competitor in the market. And as you know, also, as Bankinter points out, it also manufactures and distributes its own coronavirus detection kit.

For the financial institution, sUS estimates assume 13 million sales expectation of Covid-19 kits, 6% of the total in 2021 and that the figure remains stable in subsequent years. But in the first quarter of 2021, sales of this product have fallen by no less than 37%. Hence, they decide to adjust the estimates to what they consider to be a new scenario.

Hence, while the value is getting closer and closer to the minimum for the year, at 69,448 euros per share, actions are being proposed, by way of roadshow or international presentations, such as this virtual one to boost the company in the market. And also with a view to obtaining the interest of institutional investors to support the company and the value on the stock market.

Be that as it may, the truth is that right now, among the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, within the Ibex, PharmaMar ranks fourth from the bottom, after Grifols, Siemens Gamesa and Solaria. His total score, in bearish mode, reaches 1.5 points out of 10 total.

Only positively does the long-term business volume move, which continues to grow, and volatility, measured in terms of the medium-term range, which is decreasing. The rest, negative, with a downtrend in the medium and long term, total momentum, slow and fast negative. Medium-term volume that is decreasing and long-term volatility increasing.

PharmaMar premium analysis

