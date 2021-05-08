PharmaMar, Reig Jofre, Rovi … pharmaceutical companies suffer on the stock market due to the possible release of patents against Covid

Related news

PharmaMar it sinks to the bottom of the Ibex 35 while Rovi and Reig Jofre suffer heavy losses on the stock market. Pharmaceutical companies around the world involved in the fight against the pandemic suffer a considerable cut in their price due to the increasing probability of being consumed a possible widespread release of patents for vaccines and drugs against Covid-19.

The possibility that million-dollar research achievements Faced with the coronavirus they end up being in the public domain, it falls like molten lead on the price of the companies in the sector involved in this fight. The disaster began to last hour of yesterday’s session in the US, when the country opened up to support this initiative. A few hours later, the drops spread to companies around the world.

The actions of Modern yesterday suffered a decline of 6.2% on Wall Street and this Thursday added an additional 4% down. The blow crossed the Atlantic and was also felt in the price of Rovi, 4.7% down. And it is that the Madrid laboratories are the partner of the United States for the production and finishing of its vaccine in Europe.

This is how pharmaceutical companies are reacting to the request for patent waivers of vaccines against Covid-19 Eduardo Bolinches

Another 2% drop for Novavax on the New York stock market, which yesterday ended the session with a 4.9% decline. Oblivious to the trend, Gilead Sciences it achieved increases of 1.3% for its shares, but the manufacturer of remdesivir today yielded more than 1%.

Far less was the punishment for AstraZeneca. Its shares fell a testimonial 0.05% on the London Stock Exchange, where the British pharmaceutical company managed to shake off the fears that were pressing down with much more force on its colleagues in the sector in the European markets.

Greater impact in Europe

He also managed to dodge the worst omens on the eve Pfizer, which managed to close the day on the New York Stock Exchange with a testimonial rise of 0.05%. Of course, the decreases reach 3% in the session this Thursday. Meanwhile, his German partner BioNTech it suffered a decline of 3.1%, reaching 8% at its intraday lows on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Although in red, the impact was much more bearable for the consumer giant Johnson & Johnson, parent company of the pharmaceutical company Janssen, responsible for another of the most widespread vaccines in the western world. In this case, the wide variety of businesses that the holding company has they served to limit the impact on your graph to 0.2%.

Doubts about the Aplidín

Much worse luck ran the actions of Reig Jofre, 5.7% down at the close. Punishment for the Catalan pharmaceutical company to which the American multinational has entrusted the filling and finishing of its vials on this shore of the Atlantic. The heir to the ancient Natraceutical has reserved 80% of the capacity of its new plant Barcelona from Sant Joan Despí to the production of the aforementioned vaccine against Covid-19.

The titles of PharmaMar yielded 5.9%, to become Ibex 35 red lantern. Bad news for a company that has just received the green light in Spain for the Phase 3 trial of its drug Aplidin for the treatment of moderately infected Covid-19 patients. Investors fear that, after multiple delays in obtaining this permit, the already depleted business that they expected around this new application of the drug are left in less if patents are released or forced prices are imposed.

WTO pending

Although at the moment it is only a possibility on the table, the fact that The US and the European Union have been receptive The possibility of releasing patents makes what was a debate promoted by developing economies gain momentum. The ball is on the court of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which is the institution that must make a final consensus decision.

The initiative is spearheaded by South Africa and India, two of the countries most affected by the pandemic and that are finding it difficult to access an efficient supply of vaccines and medicines against Covid-19.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has affirmed that it is “ready to discuss any proposal to face the crisis in an effective and pragmatic way.” In this sense, it has been willing to “discuss how the US proposal to suspend the protection of intellectual property for Covid vaccines can help achieve that goal.”