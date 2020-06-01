PharmaMar has announced that, during the annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (DISGUST, American Society of Clinical Oncology), which was held from May 29 to 31, 2020, have been presented in ‘Oral Abstract Session’ the final results of the phase II study of trabectedin in combination with doxorubicin for the treatment of patients with advanced metastatic soft tissue and uterine leiomyosarcoma.

Under the title “A single-arm multicenter phase II trial of doxorubicin (Doxo) in combination with trabectedin (Trab) given as first-line treatment to patients with metastatic / advanced uterine (U-LMS) and soft tissue leiomyosarcoma (ST-LMS ): Final results of the LMS-02 study ”(Abstract 11506), Dr. Patricia Pautier, from the Department of Medical Oncology, Institut Gustave Roussy, Villejuif, France, has concluded that Trabectedin in combination with doxorubicin is an effective first-line treatment for patients with leiomyosarcoma.

The study achieved primary and secondary goals, with a median Progression-Free Survival (PFS) of 10.1 months; a median Overall Survival (OS) of 34.4 months and with an acceptable safety profile.

For reference (these are not comparable head-to-head studies), the most recent results from other doxorubicin combinations, such as those presented at ASCO 2019 in the phase III ANNOUNCE study (doxorubicin + olaratumumab), reported a median PFS of 6 , 9 months, and an OS of 21.9 months (ASCO 2019 LBA3) 1.

Dr. Patricia Pautier has said: “The combination of doxorubicin and trabectedin constitutes an active first-line therapy for patients with uterine and soft tissue leiomyosarcoma.. The results in overall response rate, progression-free survival and now overall survival are very encouragingHe added: “The results of the LMS04 trial, a randomized phase III study comparing this combination followed by trabectedin versus doxorubicin as the first-line single agent for the treatment of metastatic leiomyosarcoma, are pending.”

