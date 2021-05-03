Pharmamar is unable to consolidate positions

PharmaMar is one of the best values ​​of the year, but it does not end up endorsing a true change in bias in the market. That is PharmaMar, which continues to provide one of lime and another of sand to its shareholders. He also returns, in the last sessions, to the roller coaster model repeated so many times. It was also one of his hallmarks when it came to doing something so rare in the market as a contrasplit that has not left behind the high volatility with which the stock is listed.

Other reasons that were adduced to carry out the contrasplit is that its high value, in the comparison with the rest of companies that are listed on the ibex, with two exceptions as in the case of AENA or Acciona, clearly above 100 euros per share, is its level similar to that of its Nasdaq counterparts, for what may happen in the future.

But the truth is that in the present, the progress made last Thursday the authorization to start phase III Neptune, which is so called with Aplidin (plitidepsin) that will be carried out in several European countries and that it will determine, in this its last phase before its possible final approval, for the treatment of hospitalized patients with moderate infection of covid-19, which ended in the market with an advance of 8% for the value, was not consolidated. In fact, in the next session, last Friday, the value cut 3.75% which represented a monthly loss for the value, at the end of April of 2%.

And is that PharmaMar loses, from its highs for the year, just over 20% in the market, and after discounting the dividend in its price, it moves below the key zone of 97 euros. But despite the regrets, it continues to be one of the best values ​​of the year, with an advance of 34.7%.

Pharmamar stock chart

For José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies, in PharmaMar “the volume appears in the last sessions while the price wants to stay above the projected support zone around 97 / 89.54 euros per share, trying to stop the downward advance, an advance that is one step away from activating a bearish cross between its medium and long-term moving averages and that would jeopardize the viability of the accelerated bullish guideline that starts from the minimum of MAR20 ”.

PharmaMar on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Pharmamar technical analysis

As shown by the premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies, Pharmamar achieves a score of 6.5 compared to the previous 6. Among the best: the long-term trend that is bullish, the total moment, both slow and fast, that is positive for the value, the long-term volume, which is increasing, and the medium-term range of maplitud that remains decreasing in the value. Among the worst, the medium-term trend that is bearish, the decreasing volume in the medium term and the long-term volatility that is increasing in Pharmamar.

