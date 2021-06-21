PharmaMar is still installed in a stock market loop

PharmaMar positions itself in a stock market loop

PharmaMar starts this week from the bullish countercurrent levels registered last Friday, with the market at full lungs falling at the rate set by Wall Street and the fear of tapering, with inflation incorporated, added to the almost loss of 9,000 by the Ibex. In that context, the company of Galician origin earned almost 1%.

Something that is not very common, although the value rises almost 6% from its worst levels of the month, the truth is cannot recover the 80 euros per share, as we have seen these days, with one of the worst performances for a value in its introduction in the selective that is remembered. And all this under the watchful eye of bassist Consonance Capital who remains unchanged with a short position of 0.73% since last April 4.

PharmaMar, that as with Solaria, It is the value with the most potential in the Ibex and that exceeds 38%, based on the market average collected by Bloomberg, with an average target price of 106.53 euros. But like the red lantern of the selective, its takeoff does not finish arriving.

In this situation, the company continues with its work to establish the phase III clinical trial with Aplidin in Spanish hospitals, recruiting volunteers, which in previous studies have yielded very good results. For example, cwith a high antiviral load compared to Remdesivir and even reducing the hospitalization time of patients with moderate infection. Authorization has been requested in 6 countries, but they have only given the ok in the United Kingdom first and then in Spain.

In its stock chart, we see how the value advances so far this month in a residual way, while losing 4% in the last 20 sessions, while the advances of last Friday, which touched 1% allow you to approach 10% revaluation annual, after losing a good part of what was harvested so far in the stock market year.

PharmaMar annual price

“The PharmaMar price, according to the Ei analyst José Antonio González, begins to turn downward from key levels, previous support areas that, after their downward violation, work as perfectly identified resistance areas around 79.40 / 78.78 euros per share ”.

It also ensures that “the movement of inability to overcome first resistances acquires reliability when it develops within a secondary or medium-term decreasing structure, while the tertiary or short-term upward rebound process has not been supported by (1) a volume increasing nor (2) a range of increasing average amplitude ”.

And the technical expert adds that “in this way, the probability of a return to a minimum of 72.50 euros per share increases in the PharmaMar price, once the Stochastic oscillator, thanks to the upward rebound in recent sessions, has managed to normalize readings of bearish excesses or accumulated oversold ”.

PharmaMar on daily chart with Trading Activity (window with blue background), Stochastic oscillator (window with green background) and Medium amplitude range (window with yellow background)

PharmaMar technical analysis chart

The technical indicators of Investment Strategies give us, in the case of PharmaMar a total score, clearly downward, among the worst of the Ibex of 1.5 points of the 10 total. In positive we see the volume of business that is increasing in the long term and the range of amplitude that is decreasing in the medium term for the value. The rest, a downtrend in the medium and long term, slow and fast negative total moment, the volume in the medium term is decreasing and the amplitude range, the volatility, in the long term, remains increasing.

