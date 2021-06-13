PharmaMar is breaking the 4-month low-highs pattern

PharmaMar’s shares have been practically 40% of its price in 4 months. Throughout this period of time, it has been developing a clear pattern of decreasing highs and lows that, precisely now, about to close the seventeenth week, is beginning to question.

Although it is true that the last decreasing maximum is at 76.24 euros, really We must not trust ourselves and sing victory until we see the confirmation of the breaking of the previous decreasing maximum that is at 77.38 eurivers.

From that price level, yes that there will be little doubt as to whether or not it leaves an inflection point on the chart and in this way one could speak of the ground after such a prolonged correction, both in price and duration.

Evolution of the share price of PharmaMar Eduardo Bolinches

Faced with this supposed upward reaction scenario, it will be necessary to look at the decreasing maximums that we have at 84.94 euros as the first target price. Later, we will have the first Fibonacci retracement of 38.2% of the entire decline and that is at 90.35 euros.

This level is very important because in addition to being a Fibonacci retracement, it is also resistance because it was a decreasing minimum in the fall, so it should make it difficult for prices to continue rising.

However, to the extent that this week’s lows are maintained and that from here we continue to build a clear pattern of growing lows, we may have the possibility of a break of 90.35 euros and with them the continuation of the rises towards the next target of 101.38 euros. At this level we have the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire corrective section from February to last Monday.

Thus, we are facing a scenario in which there is little to lose, understanding the placement of a buy order always with a protection stop slightly below the minimum we saw last Monday, Y much to gain to the extent that the pattern of rising lows that began this week continue to grow.