List of actions with a total score higher than that approved (more than 5 out of 10) within the Spanish Continuous Market

PharmaMar is one of the actions that belong to our list of Continuous Market shares (not including those of the Ibex 35) that convince us the most and that we have recently explained in a webinar for premium subscribers.

The company meets the criteria of solvency, liquidity and growth capacity that we are demanding at the moment. At the same time, its valuation multiples are attractive in relative terms (see “PharmaMar’s fundamental analysis: positive news flow and rating improvement”).

From a technical point of view, the action stands out with an outstanding note (total score of 9 out of 10) within the small group of actions that manage to pass with our premium technical indicators.

PharmaMar in weekly chart with Amplitude Range, MACD oscillator and trading volume

That said, we are going with the great and important nuances. The action is from a small company that is located in a sector of high growth and uncertainty (biotechnology), so its volatility is very pronounced (The weekly span range frequently reaches 20 percentage points.) This makes more than one think that they are buying a lottery ticket: this is a reality if you play the ball in the short term before the announcement of the results of your research.

However, if they isolate themselves, and they don’t get into the ball game in the short term and focus the position in the medium / long term, we think that we are facing a good opportunity and that the highs of 2003/2007, 9.03 / 9.82 are closer than they seem. The reward is bulky and demands a broad stop – it wouldn’t put it closer to 4.10.

To end, sure your chances of success improve and your risk reduction is noticeably reduced if you diversify the investment in the bouquet of small biotechnology and pharmacy companies that we chose in the webinar the other day.

