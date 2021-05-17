PharmaMar criticizes speculation on value

In PharmaMar they are very angry with the dynamics in which the value has entered, with very significant falls, and with hardly any recoveries, since the approval of Phase III of the study of Aplidín against Covid-19 and its revaluation of 8%, almost at the end of last month. The truth is that since then the value has given up 15%, although it tries to overcome the worst levels so far this month, just above 80.6 euros per share.

Always mired in great volatility, even after the contrasplit that originally intended to prevent it, its president José María Fernández Sousa-Faro affirms in the magazine Inversión that speculators are to blame for this situation. In his opinion they are trying to make money, something that he has communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), understanding that it is private investors who suffer the most from this situation.

He considers that given the good news, large speculators sell en bloc and that is why PharmaMar’s price does not reflect the true potential that the company has, because in his opinion, it is worth much more. Regarding the future of Aplidin, he highlights that in addition to the treatment of Covid-19, applying it to other viruses with this drug is being studied, against which he says, it is showing a very high activity against others, noting that it is as powerful as antiviral as well as antitumor .

In its quotation graph we see how the value, as we said, continues to lose positions, although its rebound barely exceeds 2% in the last two sessions with a low volume of business in the last three days in the market. Its monthly cut already reaches and exceeds 9% while in the year the advance exceeds 19% for the value. It should also be taken into account that in recent weeks the short position that Consonance Capital maintains on the value that reaches 0.73% downwards of its capital remains unchanged.

PharmaMar quote

In addition, the premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies indicate that PharmaMar corrects up to a position of 2.5 points from the previous 5.5 and before the 10 total score. Only positively do we find the total slow moment of the value, the long-term business volume, which is increasing, and the decreasing range of medium-term amplitude. The remainder is negative, with a downtrend in the medium and long term in PharmaMar, negative rapid total moment for the value, business volume in the medium term and long-term volatility that is increasing.

Read more

From the technical point of view, the Ei analyst José Antonio González points out that in PharmaMar “the price ends up violating support zones, a movement that is supported by a rebound in contracting activity and that leads to a recent downward crossing by part of its medium and long-term moving averages. The technical deterioration is evident and forces us to update the next bearish targets towards the projected support zone of around 69.44 / 66.26 euros per share ”.

PharmaMar on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

PharmaMar technical

