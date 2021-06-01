PharmaMar, bearish … but with 63% potential

Pharmamar: potential 63% according to Bankinter but the technical aspect worsens

Nobody is aware that PharmaMar is capable of the best and the worst on the market. We have seen it before and after its entry into the Ibex 35 and also its contrasplit. It is a value so linked, in principle, to the success or failure of its compounds that it does not have any signs of laterality: it either shoots up or plummets.

Now we are seeing how the second prevails. Steep declines for value, although they have had good news in the last week, but the truth is that they have not been awarded in any way by the market. The news comes from the publication of its results against the Aplidin Covid in adult patients who require hospital admission.

Aplidin effectiveness

A clinical trial, called APLICOV-PC that has achieved the primary safety objective, showing clinical efficacy. Now begins phase III of the so-called NEPTUNO study to determine its efficacy in hospitalized patients with moderate Covid-19.

In the results obtained in this study to date, the data observed in 23 patients with moderate disease stand out, of which 74% were discharged from hospital in the first week of treatment. And those who received the highest dose, as can be seen in the graph, were more likely to be discharged.

None of this has transcended value, quite the opposite: five consecutive sessions down in the last 10 days have led the stock to lose 9.64% in a row. In fact, from its last best levels, registered on April 29 at 98.70 euros per share, PharmaMar has lost no less than 22% and since highs the decline is around 34%. In fact, the decrease in the last month reached 18.5%. In addition, it has gone from being one of the best values ​​of the year, to only earning 9% so far this year.

PharmaMar price analysis

And although, as we will see now, its technical aspect worsens. The truth is, Bankinter greatly values ​​the positive data of Aplidin in the treatment of Covid-19. He believes that aplidine is now a serious candidate to become a second-generation treatment for patients afflicted by the pandemic. If you follow the good data, you can place the company in the group of leading pharmacies on this topic. They reiterate their buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of 125 euros per share and a potential of 63%.

While the presence of Consonance Capital continues, as a bearish in the capital of PharmaMar with a percentage of 0.73% on the value, unchanged since last April 8.

For José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies, “its weakness continues to advance gradually, with the recent attack on the short-term support projected from 78.78 euros per share, a movement that enables the offer to update next bearish targets, a target area that we identified around 69.44 / 66.26 euros per share ”.

PharmaMar on daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Pharmamar technical analysis

The Investment Strategies premium indicators show us a PharmaMar, presented in bearish mode and revised by one point less, with a total score of 1.5 out of 10 total points. Only the long-term volume, which is increasing, and the medium-term volatility which is decreasing, is shown for the value only in positive.

The rest are clearly negative, especially the trend, which both in the medium and long term is downward, the total moment, both slow and fast, is negative for the value, the decreasing volume in the medium term and its range of long-term breadth, which is increasing.

