Pharmacists recommend giving the second dose of AstraZeneca without delay.

04/27/2021 at 6:28 PM CEST

The time has come. We are about to enter week 12 since the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine began in our country in the first days of February. And if 12 weeks have passed it means that the time is coming to take the second dose, as was told then to each of those who were vaccinated.

But in between so many things have happened & mldr; so many dimes and diretes, suspicions, rumors, accusations and even a suspension of administration of the vaccine in many countries of the world.

Everything that was necessary happened, and more, for mistrust to skyrocket and we find ourselves without knowing very well what to do more or less a week after starting to inject the more than 3 million second doses.

They are 3,551,481 people who have received this vaccine so far. But practically everyone has been given only the first dose. And a ridiculous figure of 238 people are those who have received the full guideline.

It may interest you: The Spanish Thrombosis Society answers questions about the risks of AstraZeneca

Who is vaccinated with AstraZeneca?

Since those days around February 10, in Europe the appearance of some very rare cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis or cerebral venous thrombosis among those vaccinated with AstraZeneca represented a radical change with respect to its administration.

The consequence of this is that, right now in Spain, it is only administered to people over 60 years of age.

So what will happen to those under 60 who will get the second dose in the next few days? Younger people but at risk, among whom there are policemen, teachers, pharmacists or firefighters, who right now are not very clear if they are going to receive the second, and how it will be.

It is the question that hundreds of thousands of Spaniards are asking themselves who, after the 12 weeks of rigor, are anxiously waiting for the Ministry of Health to pronounce on the matter.

But while politicians think about it, scientists get wet.

It may interest you: The 8 truths (with data) of the AstraZeneca vaccine and its risks

Specifically, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already been clearly in favor of continuing normally with the pattern established for this vaccine.

This position has also been joined by a large part of scientific society, such as the Spanish Society of Clinical, Family and Community Pharmacy (SEFAC), which asks Health «to follow the recommendations of the EMA and not delay any longer the administration of the second dose of this vaccine to essential professionals who have already received the first and that they have been left in a situation of uncertainty.

For SEFAC there are no reasons or scientific evidence to advise delay, which is why pharmacists put several considerations on the table.

• Not vaccinating costs lives: To the general delay in the vaccination rhythm, it must be added that the essential groups included in the groups of the vaccination strategy of the National Health System have a high exposure to COVID-19, which is a much higher risk than that derived from the possible side effects of any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Among these groups are physiotherapists, pharmacists, dental technicians, staff of penal institutions, State Security Forces and Bodies, emergencies and the Armed Forces, teachers, and health workers.

• There is a contradiction between the ministerial message that the vaccines are safe and the restriction of doing so with the AstraZeneca vaccine only to one age group, since there is insufficient evidence to restrict the administration of this vaccine for reasons of age.

Own COVID-19 infection presents a risk of incidence of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in the general population or in people who have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine.

• “The complete vaccination schedule will be carried out, preferably, with the same vaccine”, says the Ministry of Health in its document on vaccination strategy. And yet he speculates about the possibility of giving a second dose of a different vaccine to people under 60 who have already received a first vaccine from AstraZeneca.

The experimentation with alternative second doses, as Sanidad is doing through the CombivacS trial, it will take a while that should not be lost.

• Like other organizations, such as the Federation of Scientific-Medical Associations (FACME), SEFAC does not consider it necessary to restrict access to the vaccine to patients with previous thrombi, since the benefit of protecting yourself against the virus is still much greater than the risk of suffering an adverse event with the vaccine, based on research to date.

Furthermore, the AstraZeneca vaccine, in the studies carried out mainly in Great Britain, is having protection data both in the short term, in generating antibodies, and in the long term, in T cells, very important and very satisfactory.