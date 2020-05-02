Currently 25 firms are in different phases of clinical trials of treatments, reported the director of the International Federation of Pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceutical industry is investigating around 130 treatments against COVID-19, of which 77 are based on existing medications, and the rest are new therapies that they are trying to develop, said Thursday the director of the International Federation of Pharmaceuticals (IFPMA), Thomas Cueni.

In the field of coronavirus vaccines, the industry is studying around 80 possibilities.

Currently 25 firms are in different phases of clinical trials of treatments, indicated the leader of the entity that represents the interests of dozens of large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, producers and regional associations in the sector.

In a virtual press conference, senior executives of powerful pharmaceuticals they said that they are “working” with governments so that, once they have found the safe and effective treatments for COVID-19These can be available and at affordable prices for those who need it.

World Health Organization (who) launched a week ago a international public-private alliance to prevent once a cure for the disease is discovered, as well as a vaccine or improvements in diagnostic test, their access depends solely on the ability of governments to pay for them.

This would leave most of the world population out of Benefits from those Scientific advances.

The Deputy Executive Director and Head of Cancer Research at AztraZenecaJosé Baselga said that his company is conducting a clinical trial of a therapy to prevent lung failure in the United Kingdom and with which it will begin to treat patients in the coming days.

The global president of Vaccines at PfizerNanette Cocero revealed that her company works on both a vaccine and an antiviral treatment that consists of inhibiting coronavirus protein, which is considered as the element that allows its cell multiplication.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, whose accumulated cases in the world have already crossed the three million barrier, the industry is testing literally dozens of different therapies, ranging from antimalarial drugs (chloroquine and its derivative hydrochloroquine), anti-inflammatories, antivirals, autoimmunity and plasma treatments.

The latter requires having a plasma sample from fully recovered patients, and the researchers who analyze this option argue that it may allow treating an infected person before symptoms occur or to reduce their severity.

“We must be honest and recognize that we do not understand this disease, that we learn about it every day, why some people are asymptomatic or why others develop pathologies of the respiratory tract,” said the executive vice president of the pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck outside the United States). United States and Canada), Julie Gerberding.

Another question that still does not have an answer is whether a single drug will suffice or if this coronavirus will end up developing resistance as it happens with other viruses that require combined therapies.

The scientist also recalled that multiplying the production capacity of the future treatment “will not be easy, it will require a major capital investment and it will take time make sure that the production process is safe and that there will be capacity to cover the demand ”.

“People must have realistic expectations of what (the pharmaceutical companies) can do because what we cannot do is promise too much and then not fulfill,” he stressed.

For his part, Cueni pointed out that when the time comes, decisions will have to be made about which country the available drugs or vaccines are assigned to, and that this will probably have to be done. priority to health personnel and risk groups.

“It will be difficult to increase production on such a scale and so quickly as to satisfy the world,” said the director of IFPMA, who considered that it will be necessary to have clear directives so that “a lottery” does not take place to know who gets first. medicines and vaccines.

With information from EFE