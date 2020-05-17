California, United States.

An American biotechnology company announced the identification of a antibody highly effective in blocking the new coronavirus, which translates into a first step in creating a effective treatment to combat the COVID-19.

The actions of Sorrento Therapeutics fired over the weekend after the announcement of the discovery of a antibody than blocks the virus of the coronavirus that infects human cells.

According to the Californian company, this antibody would be 100% effective after a period of four days incubation, preventing the virus join the key cells of the body and reproduce.

The antibody, known as STI-1499, which was used in a concentration 10 to 100 times lower than those used to treat other diseases, the company indicated.

These immune proteins in the form of AND stick to the surface of a virus And, if they are held tight enough at the right point, they block the infection.

“We are actually very impressed with the data. One of the antibodies It is so powerful that at a very low concentration it is capable of completely prevent 100% of the infection or inhibit it. In our studies, not even a virus escaped of the antibodySaid Dr. Henry Ji, founder CEO of the company.

“The difference between a antibody and a vaccine is that the latter takes a protein virus and generates material in the patient who is then attacked by the immune system. But not all patients will respond to a vaccine. Some will be 10% or 20% effective, others will be 90%. But until great essays and evaluations, we will not know to what extent it works. An antibody provides instant protection against the virus“adds the report.

The next step is animal testing, the company will try to avoid infection in monkeys and its passes the next stage will begin with clinical trials of seriously ill patients with COVID-19 in mid-July.

Sorrento Therapeutics is one of the American companies working on the development of a vaccine against him coronavirus, and They hope to submit a report to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before the end of the year for approval.

