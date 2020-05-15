Illustrative photo of a vial of blood after a study of antibodies to coronavirus in a suburb of New York on April 23, 2020 (REUTERS / Mike Segar)

The American pharmaceutical company Sorrento Therapeutics announced this Friday that an antibody he’s been working on has been shown to be highly effective in blocking the novel SARS-CoV2 coronavirus, causing the COVID-19 disease, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

This success is seen as a first step on the road to creating treatment for the disease that has become a pandemic, with more than 300,000 deaths and some 4,500,000 confirmed infections.

The news sparked an impressive rise in the shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, a San Diego-based California company, They were trading at a value 162% higher than the previous day.

The STI-1499 antibody is one of more than 1 billion being examined by the pharmaceutical company, and It worked well despite being used at a concentration between 10 and 100 times lower than usual, according to the company’s statement.

Antibodies, which bind to the surface of the virus, blocking the infection, They may be a workaround while waiting for a vaccine to arrive, a process that could take anywhere from one to two years, at best projections, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Antibodies, like STI-1499, bind to the virus and block infection (Shutterstock)

The next step for Sorrento Therapeutics is to try the functioning of the antibody in animals, especially monkeys and ferrets, susceptible to COVID-19.

The human clinical trial could begin in mid-July, if there are no major setbacks.

If it is then successful, the STI-1499 may begin to be used both as an independent treatment and as part of a cocktail of antibodies, such as those used in the fight against cancer or HIV. In this regard, numerous laboratories around the world have announced that they have been successful in using different antibodies to treat COVID-19.

Henry Ji, president of Sorrento Therapeuticas, said his company tries to “assure the public that you have something that will protect you, and protect you immediately,” according to the report.

Vaccine at “maximum speed”

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, assured this Friday at a press conference provided by the White House that the coronavirus vaccine that his country is developing could be ready by the end of 2020 or “maybe sooner”, by several months ahead of the most optimistic estimates.

US President Donald Trump during the announcement of advances in the development of the vaccine against the new coronavirus (REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque)

“We are working to have it by the end of the year if possible, perhaps sooner”, Trump said, accompanied by the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci.

“We believe that we will have very good results very soon ”said the president, visibly enthusiastic.

The progress reported by Trump is given in the context of the call Operation Warp Speed (Maximum speed), a plan aimed at reducing the time required to develop the vaccine by cooperation between pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the armed forces, added to a huge investment by the federal state.

This project also contemplates that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in charge of approving new drugs, considerably relax the many requirements that exist for the development of a safe vaccine.

