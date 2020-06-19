South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare said on Friday it was ready to « speed up » its production of dexamethasone, a powerful steroid, effective in treating the most seriously ill of COVID-19.

« We are able to accelerate production if demand demands it, » one of the managers of the group that markets it, Dr. Stavros Nicolaou, told ..

« We are always evaluating what could be the world demand » for this drug, he added, « and clearly if it increased a lot we would have difficulties. »

Those responsible for the British clinical trial Recovery announced Tuesday that dexamethasone reduced deaths by a third among patients under artificial ventilation, and by a fifth those who were less severely affected, with oxygen or intubated.

Dexamethasone is manufactured in the form of tablets at a plant in Aspen, Germany, and also in the form of injections produced in various countries through trade agreements.

str-pa / sba / pc / zm