Pharma stocks tumble as Biden backs COVID-19 patent exemption

By Julien Ponthus and Ankur Banerjee

(Reuters) – Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers plummeted after US President Joe Biden backed a proposed IPR exemption even as the pharmaceutical industry, analysts and experts They doubted its impact, saying that the real problem is a lack of raw materials and knowledge.

Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and US shares of BioNTech fell 4-10% on Thursday. The stock’s slide was understandable, but probably an overreaction, said Zhiqiang Shu, a senior biotech analyst at Berenberg in New York.

“The production of mRNA vaccines is not just about intellectual property. There are many other things at stake, such as knowledge and manufacturing capacity. It is unlikely that other companies or countries will produce mRNA injections quickly,” he said.

The Biden administration’s moves drew applause from patent-release activists and the World Health Organization as it could increase the availability of vaccines to poorer nations, including India, which is undergoing a second wave. fatal from infection.

However, implementing such a measure could be a lengthy process, as the 164 member countries of the WTO must reach a consensus.

The pharmaceutical industry, which has long defended patents as the key to research and development of new treatments, criticized the move, and its largest lobby group warned it would undermine the response to the pandemic and compromise safety.

Several pharmaceutical analysts said that intellectual property exemptions can help a world facing a pandemic, but manufacturing was a barrier.

(By Julien Ponthus and Joice Alves in London, Danilo Masoni in Milan and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)