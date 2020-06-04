Pharma Mar continues to fly high and wants to touch the sky. And in this he is even in his more than perfect stock market career so far in 2020. His idea is to catapult himself over resistance that continues to overcome the heat of his relationship with the search for a vaccine against the pandemic.

On your stock chart, the value shows the vertical rise that occurred after the setback of the health and economic crisis to which no one is alien. But his work with his famous antitumor Aplidin, now converted to fight the coronavirus, has raised him to the highest. It returns above the 6 euros to look at resistances and the experts indicate that if their investigations go the right way, they will be overcome. Hence, it has even improved its rating.

But whatever happens, the investigation has its phases. Right now the Aplidín against the Covid-19 is tested in phase I in Madrid awaiting results in a quarter. Then, if it turns out well, phase two will come which, if completed, would place us in 2021 with results, to prosper, against the pandemic.

For María Mira, fundamental analyst of Ei, “it is clearly a growth company, with strong growth potential in the short / medium term. It is not without risk, and this risk comes from the evolution and fulfillment of objectives in its trials ”.

And he adds that “without forgetting that It is not a company for conservative investors, the recommendation is positive for the valuer, with short-term news flow ”.

The value, as we say, is maintained in the heights in the face of the novelties that the company provides, which in parallel, provides the good first quarter results earning 70.6 million and showing financial strength that reaches 189 million as a buffer.

So far this year Pharma Mar rises 68% with a worthy second place in revaluation of the Continuous Market. That advance, which contributes nothing less than its capitalization of 580 million until 1375, could boost the Ibex on June 11 when the Selective Advisory Committee reviews the values, once it is established as one of the most negotiated since the beginning of year .

According to José Antonio González technical analyst of Investment Strategies the value “develops an unquestionable structure of increasing highs and lowss that starts from the projected annual minimums starting at 2.50 euros, a structure that has recently been registering a new annual maximum and that activates new buying signals in the short term once it has managed to normalize bullish excesses.

In this way- points out the analyst- we can continue to maintain a constructive bias as long as the price does not pierce the 4.85 euros per share.

Pharma Mar on daily chart with Average Amplitude Range in percent (upper center window), MACD (lower center window) and trading volume (lower window)

Our premium indicators give you a standout, with rclear purchase recommendation for investors of 9 points out of 10, with an impeccable performance of the parameters and the graphics.

If you want to know the evolution and analysis of Pharma Mar click here

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate