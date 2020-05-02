Related news

Pharma Mar will deliver 128,048 shares to its employees and managers as part of the ‘Free Share Delivery Plan’ that it executes each year, valued at 592,063 euros, up to a maximum of 12,000 euros per worker.

As reported by the Spanish pharmaceutical company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), this plan is aimed exclusively at employees and managers, without in any case being considered beneficiaries of the plan. members of the board of directors, even if they hold management positions.

The delivered shares will remain immobilized for three yearsAlthough, after one year and six months have elapsed from the delivery of the titles, the company will unblock a part based on the performance of the employee related to the achievement of objectives.

The delivery of the shares to each beneficiary is subject to a resolution condition that it will be understood as fulfilled in the cases of voluntary withdrawal, dismissal from the beneficiary or situation of leave.

However, if this leave is protected by law to promote the reconciliation of family and working life of workers or for the effective equality of women and men, the period will be prolonged for the duration of said situation.

At all-time highs

The value of the securities has finally been established at 4.61 euros, corresponding to the simple average change of the daily weighted average of the share of Pharma Mar in the continuous market of the last month, being lower than the weighted average change of the share of the pharmaceutical in the continuous market on April 28, 2020, which It was 5.77 euros.

The action is currently in highs of the last decade, despite the coronavirus crisis, due to the agreements that the pharmaceutical company has reached in other countries, as one valued at 1,000 million dollars in the US. As a result of these agreements, the company obtained a net profit of 70.6 million euros in the first three months of the year.

