05/19/2020 2:25 pm

SEGA is finally ready to take Phantasy Star Online 2 to PC, via the Microsoft Store, in North America, which will take place on May 27, and will do so free-to-play. This game is already available on Xbox One, and this version will have cross-play between the two platforms.

Here’s what Fred White, chief marketing officer for PSO2 TEAM North America, said about this expected release:

“We are delighted to announce the long-awaited arrival on PC. There is a passionate, vocal PC fan base that has been patiently waiting for the North American version, and we can’t wait to receive them. There will be sign-on bonuses awaiting them with more surprises planned in the coming months. ”

The North American version of Phantasy Star Online 2 includes fully localized text and English character voices, spanning three years of content. In addition to the immersive original PSO2 story, the NA version also features the most up-to-date balance and improvements in the quality of life for the Japanese service.

Further, SEGA announced a new collaboration on the PSO2 game with Hatsune Miku. This content begins today on Xbox One with special items already available at Scratch ticket terminals. Wearing Arks Cash Scratch Tickets can result in stylish clothing and accessories inspired by Hatsune Miku, Megurine Luka, as well as Kagamine Rin and Len. But this is not all, as there will also be live vocaloid performances.

Phantasy Star Online 2 will arrive on PC via the Microsoft Store on May 27. We only hope that collaborations like those of Evangelion are also available in our region.

Via: Statement

