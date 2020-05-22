Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) three news-crimes that include a request to seize the cell phones of President Jair Bolsonaro and Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro is accused by Moro of trying to interfere in the Federal Police

The news-crimes were brought to the Supreme by the opposition parties PDT, PSB and PV and refer to the alleged interference of the president in the Federal Police.

The actions also ask for expertise on the cell phones of Maurício Valeixo, exonerated from the PF leadership by Bolsonaro, the former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, who resigned because of the change in command of the Federal Police, and the deputy of the Bolsonarista Carla Zambelli, who exchanged messages with the former judge on the matter.

As determined by Celso de Mello, the news-crimes will be analyzed by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. In his order, the minister said that “it is essential to verify the facts reported, regardless of the persons allegedly involved”.

Moro resigned from the Ministry of Justice after Valeixo’s dismissal from the PF, accusing the president of trying to politically interfere in the corporation out of concern about ongoing inquiries in the Supreme Court.

In addition, he stated that Bolsonaro wanted someone he trusted in the Federal Police so that he could call and “gather information”. The president denies Moro’s accusations, which motivated the opening of an inquiry in the STF.

