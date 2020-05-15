The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, manifested himself on this Thursday night for a release of the video with the speeches of President Jair Bolsonaro at the ministerial meeting on April 22 restricted to the facts of the investigation that investigates accusations of the former Minister Sergio Moro to interfere with the Federal Police, and said he did not agree with the use of investigations as the “early election platform” of 2022.

In a statement sent to the Supreme Federal Court, Aras defended that the dissemination of the video should be restricted to the considerations that the president makes about the actions of the “Federal Police, the ‘security’, the Ministry of Justice, the Brazilian Intelligence Agency and the alleged lack intelligence information from public agencies “.

The opinion of the attorney general will help to support the decision that should be taken on Friday by Minister Celso de Mello, of the STF, to release or not, fully or partially, the content of the video.

For Aras, the full disclosure of the content – as Moro defends it – “would convert it, from a technical and legal instrument to the search for the historical reconstruction of facts, into an arsenal of political, pre-electoral use (2022), of public instability and of proliferation of quarrels and pretext for generic investigations about people, speeches, opinions and modes of expression totally different from the object of the investigations “.

“In other words, the Attorney General does not condone the use of investigations to serve, in an opportunistic way, as an early electoral platform for the 2022 elections,” he said.

The position of the PGR – which may be responsible for denouncing the president – is even more restrictive than that of the Advocacy-General of the Union, favorable to the disclosure of most of Bolsonaro’s speeches at the meeting.

