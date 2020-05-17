The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) said on Sunday that it will analyze whether it asks for inclusion in the ongoing investigation at the Supreme Federal Court (STF) on the alleged interference of President Jair Bolsonaro in the Federal Police on the charges made by businessman Paulo Marinho, alternate of the senator Flávio Bolsonaro, of alleged leak and delay of an operation by the PF.

Flavio Bolsonaro behind his father, Jair Bolsonaro 11/27/2018 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

Marinho said, in an interview published this Sunday by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, having heard from the president’s son information that a Federal Police delegate anticipated that his aide at the time of the Legislative Assembly in Rio de Janeiro Fabrício Queiroz would be targeted operation, according to the publication.

“The Attorney General of the Republic (Augusto Aras) will analyze the report together with the team of prosecutors who work in his office in criminal matters,” said the PGR press office.

At the request of the PGR, the Supreme Court investigates the accusation made by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF command. For now, the defense of Moro will wait for the manifestation of the PGR to decide if it will take any action in the case, informed the adviser of the ex-minister.

According to Marinho’s report to Folha, the delegate who would have leaked the information – who would be stationed at the PF Superintendence in Rio de Janeiro – had warned Flávio about the operation involving Queiroz between the first and second rounds of the 2018 election.

The police would also have insured the operation so that it was not carried out before the 2nd round, which could hinder the candidacy of the senator’s father, then candidate for president Jair Bolsonaro, according to Marinho’s report to Folha, citing what he would have heard of Flávio. By that time, Bolsonaro’s eldest son had already been elected senator.

According to Marinho, Flávio reported the episode to his father and both agreed to dismiss Queiroz from the position of advisor in the Rio de Janeiro Assembly. The Furna da Onça operation, one of the developments of Lava Jato in Rio and which investigates a money laundering scheme and the diversion of funds from Alerj offices, was launched on November 8 and had Queiroz as one of the targets.

Flavio Bolsonaro said in a statement on Sunday that the “stories” reported by Marinho “are nothing more than the invention of someone desperate and without votes”.

“He preferred to turn his back on those who extended his hand to him. He left the Bolsonaro family for (Doria and Witzel, it seems to have been overcome by ambition. It is easy to understand this type of attack when remembering that he, Paulo Marinho, has an interest in harming me, since I would be my replacement in the Senate, “he said, referring to the São Paulo governors, João Doria (PSDB), and Wilson Witzel (PSC), who are opponents of the president.

“He knows that he would never be able to win at the polls and tries on the carpet. And why only now does he invent this, on the eve of the municipal elections in which he places himself as the PSDB’s pre-candidate for the City of Rio, and not at the time when that he says the facts happened two years ago? “, he added.

The question regarding the alleged attempt of interference by the president in the work of the PF is at the heart of the accusations made by ex-minister Sergio Moro to Bolsonaro, which case is under investigation in an investigation in the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

