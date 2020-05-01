The Attorney General’s Office denounced federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) for passive corruption and money laundering in a R $ 65 million bribery scheme by construction companies Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez. The crimes would have occurred between the years 2008 and 2011, a period in which the congressman held the positions of governor of Minas Gerais and senator.

The complaint is based on Marcelo Odebrecht’s complaint and investigations by the Federal Police, which last month concluded that the toucan received R $ 30 million from the Odebrecht group and another R $ 35 million from Andrade Gutierrez.

The values ​​would be, according to PGR’s complaint, “in return for the exercise of influence and business in the energy area developed in partnership” with construction companies, such as the Rio Madeira projects, the Santo Antônio and Jirau Hydroelectric Plants, in Rondônia, for the Cemig and Furnas.

Defense

In a statement, Aécio’s defense said the news of the complaint caused “surprise and indignation”. “There is not and there has never been any crime on the part of Aécio Neves”, he says.

“It has been exhaustively demonstrated that the conclusions reached by the delegate are liars and disconnected from the whistleblowers’ own reports and, what is more serious, from the PF’s own investigations”, says the text signed by lawyer Alberto Zacharias Toron.

The note goes on to state that it is “such an absurdity of the present case that the whistleblowers’ own accounts contradict each other. Just read them.” The deputy’s defense criticizes what he called the “leak” of the content of the investigation, which is being handled in confidence.

“Then, once again, the Defense is surprised by systematic leaks of confidential inquiry, and it is certain that not even the lawyers had access to the said complaint to counter it.” Toron also says he is confident that the judiciary will come to the conclusion that there is no crime committed by the deputy.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.