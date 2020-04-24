The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Friday afternoon to open a criminal investigation to investigate the “narrated facts and statements” presented earlier by the now former Minister of Justice and Public Safety Sergio Moro, according to a statement published by the institution.

Bolsonaro and Moro arrive for ceremony in Brasilia 11/06/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

Aras asked that Moro be heard in the investigation to present evidence to prove the facts he narrated.

According to the PGR, the request for an investigation aims to investigate the possible occurrence, in theory, of crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, slanderous denunciation and crime against honor.

“The dimension of the narrated episodes reveals the Minister of State’s declaration of acts that would reveal the practice of illicit acts, imputing his practice to the President of the Republic, which, otherwise, could also characterize the crime of slanderous denunciation”, points out the attorney general, according to the statement.

Aras wants Moro to present a “detailed statement on the terms of the pronouncement, with the display of suitable documentation that he may have about the events in question”.

“Once the investigation is initiated, and in the certainty of the police’s diligence to ensure that evidence is not lost, the Attorney General reserves himself to accompany the investigation and, if necessary, to file a complaint”, concludes Aras, in the request .

If there is no evidence to support the facts presented by Moro, the ex-minister himself could be the target of an investigation for slanderous accusations – a crime in which one person blames another untrue fact, according to the PGR advisory.

Speaking at the ministry, Moro said that the day before, in a meeting with Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace, the president warned him that he wanted to change the PF command using as one of the allegations concern with the progress of investigations authorized by the Supreme Court that will be conducted by the corporation . At this meeting, Bolsonaro told Moro that he would change the director general of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo.

In his 40-minute speech, Moro said that on more than one occasion, Bolsonaro told him that he wanted a PF general director to be chosen with whom he could have a personal contact, “who could call, collect information, intelligence reports “. He considered that this is not the proper role that the police should play.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

