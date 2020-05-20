The Attorney General’s Office requested an investigation from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) against the governors of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Wtizel (PSC), from Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), and Amazonas, Wilson Lima (PSC), on suspicion of irregularities in emergency contracting by states during the new coronavirus pandemic, a source with knowledge of the matter told . on Wednesday.

Field hospital set up near Maracanã 4/2/2020 REUTERS / Lucas Landau

The investigation requests were sent in secrecy to the STJ, a court in which the governors have a privileged forum for criminal investigations.

These investigations were requested by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindora Araújo, appointed by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to be responsible for handling criminal cases in the STJ.

Witzel told . that the PGR’s action appears to have been articulated and denied any wrongdoing.

“I had already said that I was going to anticipate the STJ,” Witzel told .. “(The action of the PGR) appears to be an action articulated with shallow assumptions and equipping the institutions”, he fired.

In the past few weeks, three police operations have been targeting health contracts in the state of Rio de Janeiro and at least 20 people have been arrested. This week, Edmar Santos left the position of Secretary of State for Health.

Sought, the governments of Amazonas and Pará did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

