The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to investigate the governors of Rio, Wilson Witzel (PSC); from Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB); and from Amazonas, Wilson Lima (PSC); for emergency purchases made to deal with the new coronavirus pandemic. According to the Estadão / Broadcast (Grupo Estado ‘s real – time news system) found, in the case of Lima, the investigation has already been opened by decision of Minister Francisco Falcão.

PGR investigation requests were made by Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Araújo, one of the main assistants to the Attorney General, Augusto Aras. As the governors have the prerogative of jurisdiction before the STJ, the orders of the Attorney General were sent to that court. The cases are pending confidentiality.

After disclosing reports of irregularities in the purchase of equipment, the governor of Rio exonerated the then state health secretary, Edmar Santos. The decision to remove Santos was now motivated by reports of fraud in the bid for the purchase of respirators in the amount of R $ 3.9 million.

Aras’ move over governors comes at a time when the head of the Federal Public Ministry is under internal pressure to adopt a more forceful stance against the excesses committed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro and governors from all over the country have publicly fought over the relaxation of the rules of social distance, one of the main measures advocated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and by authorities around the world to reduce the speed of propagation of covid-19 . Bolsonaro defends the reopening of trade to reactivate the economy and fight unemployment.

O Estadão / Broadcast he sought out the governments of Rio, Pará and Amazonas and even the publication of this text had not received an answer.

