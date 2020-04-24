The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, on Friday (24) asked the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to open an investigation to investigate the statements made by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro, who resigned and accused President Jair Bolsonaro of interference with the Federal Police (PF). “The dimension of the narrated episodes reveals the Minister of State’s declaration of acts that would reveal the practice of illicit acts, imputing their practice to the President of the Republic, which, otherwise, could also characterize the crime of slanderous denunciation”, said Aras .

In his request, Aras also asked for Moro’s testimony to be taken. According to the prosecutor, the facts show alleged crimes of ideological falsehood, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, coercion in the course of the process or slanderous denunciation and crime against honor.

“Sergio Fernando Moro’s hearing is indicated as an initial step, so that he can present a detailed statement on the terms of the pronouncement, with the display of suitable documentation that he may have about the events in question. and in the certainty of the police’s diligence for the non-perishing of evidential elements, the Attorney General of the Republic reserves himself to accompany the investigation and, if necessary, offer a denunciation “, said the prosecutor in the document.

Earlier, when announcing the resignation, Moro said that it weighed on his decision the fact that the federal government decided to exonerate the director general of the Federal Police (PF), Maurício Valeixo. In addition, he stressed that Bolsonaro changed the command of the agency to gain access to confidential reports and investigations. However, this practice is prohibited by Brazilian law.

(ANSA – With information from Agência Brasil)

