BRASÍLIA – The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked, this Sunday, 17, for the Federal Police to collect testimony from businessman Paulo Marinho (PSDB-RJ) about the accusation made by him of the leak of confidential information to Senator Flávio Bolsonaro ( Republicanos-RJ).

In an official letter sent by Attorney João Paulo Lordelo Guimarães Tavares to delegate Christiane Correa Machado, of the Special Investigations Service at the Supreme Federal Court, the PGR also requests the hearing of Miguel Ângelo Braga Grillo, Flávio’s chief of staff.

According to Paulo Marinho’s report to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, it was through Braga that a PF delegate sought the senator in 2018 to give him the reserved information about Operation Furna da Onça.

The operation had access to data on financial transactions of Fabrício Queiroz, former adviser to Flávio Bolsonaro in the Legislative Assembly of Rio, when President Jair Bolsonaro’s son was a state deputy. The operation was launched on November 8, 2018.

Also according to Marinho’s report, the delegate who searched for Braga and Flávio recommended that the then employee be fired. Both Queiroz and his daughter, Nathalia Queiroz, seated in the then deputy Jair Bolsonaro’s office in the Chamber of Deputies, were dismissed on October 15.

The PGR also requested a copy of an inquiry opened by the PF to investigate another alleged leak of information related to Operation Furna da Onça.

The new steps will be carried out within the scope of the investigations on attempted political interference in the PF, by Jair Bolsonaro, initiated based on accusations made by the former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro.

The PF has also opened an investigation to ascertain the content of the statements made by Paulo Marinho to Folha. “All news of possible misconduct must be investigated and, in this sense, it was determined, as of today (17), the establishment of a new specific procedure for the investigation of the facts mentioned”, he informed, in a note.

