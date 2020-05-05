The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) on Tuesday asked the Federal Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) in the Federal District to investigate the assaults against health professionals by supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro during a silent act in Brasília on Friday, the document showed. of the organ.

Nurses during a silent act in Brasilia 01/05/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Photo: .

Nursing professionals did the act to remember colleagues killed during the work to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, when they were attacked by a supporter of the president.

In the document sent to the chief prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Office in the Federal District, Claudio Drewes José de Siqueira, the Attorney General João Paulo Lordelo Guimarães Tavares asks that the case be investigated as the acts may result in crimes such as against the public administration and against the National Security Act.

In the request, Lordelo states that the attacks are endowed with “undeniable gravity”.

“That is why I request Your Excellency to distribute the present crime report for the adoption of the measures that the prosecutor of the natural Republic understands necessary,” he said.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, there are 107,780 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 7,321 people have died as a result of the disease.

See too:

Bolsonaro and the coronavirus: see the president’s statements about the pandemic

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

