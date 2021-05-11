PGIM Private Capital opens an Office in Madrid

PGIM Private Capital has announced the opening of its office in Madrid, from which it will continue to offer capital solutions for its partners and generate attractive returns for its investors. PGIM Private Capital leads in private financing solutions for companies as the private equity division of PGIM, the global business that manages investments worth approximately $ 1.5 billion from Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU)

The opening of the PGIM Private Capital office in Madrid marks the first presence of an office in Spain for PGIM. “Our portfolio in Spain has grown significantly in recent years and we have established numerous relationships with borrowers in the market,” said Joshua Shipley, Managing Director of PGIM Private Capital. As one of the first financial institutions to offer private placements and mezzanine financing in Europe, PGIM Private Capital has invested more than € 1.3 billion in Spain, of which more than € 1 billion have been invested since 2018.

“We continue to focus on continuing to invest in Spain, including growing the global presence of our real asset and alternative investment platforms,” ​​said Jose Ortiz, Vice President of PGIM Private Capital and director of the Madrid office. Recently, the Direct Lending team of PGIM Private Capital contributed 50 million euros to Grupo Secuoya, a leading provider of audiovisual content and services for television networks in Spain and Latin America. “Our presence in Madrid is a fundamental component of our global investment strategy. It is an opportunity to promote our experience in the Iberian Peninsula in terms of sectors, market conditions, trends and customs,” added Ortiz.

The decision to open a new office in Madrid is a logical step to strengthen the global network of PGIM Private Capital. “The opening of our Madrid office complements our existing European presence in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Milan, which will further reinforce our commitment to building long-term relationships with our partners,” said Marie Fioramonti, Executive Managing Director and director of the PGIM Private Capital’s private debt business. “Our network of regional offices allows us to be close to our partners and at the same time build new meaningful relationships, which has helped us maintain strong origination activity even in times of volatility and uncertainty in the market.”

“As PGIM’s inaugural presence in Spain, we are pleased to establish a local office in Madrid and strengthen our extensive global network,” added Shipley. Initially, the new office will have three investment professionals in Madrid, with room for expansion.

ABOUT PGIM PRIVATE CAPITAL

PGIM Private Capital manages more than $ 20,000 million from third parties through its Institutional Asset Management unit and the Alternative Investments unit, made up of Direct Lending, PGIM Capital Partners and the mezzanine funds of PGIM Energy Partners. PGIM Private Capital manages a portfolio of $ 100 billion in private placements and mezzanine investments through its network of regional offices (Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Frankfurt, Germany; London; Los Angeles; Madrid; Mexico City1; Milan; Minneapolis; Newark , New Jersey; New York; Paris; San Francisco and Sydney2) investing up to $ 13 billion annually in both senior and junior debt. All figures are as of December 31, 2020. For more information, visit pgimprivatecapital.com.

ABOUT PGIM

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) (NYSE: PRU). PFI is among the 10 largest asset managers in the world 3 with US $ 1.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. With offices in 16 countries, PGIM companies offer multiple investment solutions for retail investors and institutional around the world. A wide range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental capital, quantitative capital, real estate and alternatives. For more information on PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any way with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom, nor with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information, visit news.prudential.com.

1 As of December 31, 2020, the net AUM is $ 124.3 billion and the AUA is $ 42.8 billion.

2 Includes loans inherited through PGIM’s parent company, Prudential Financial, Inc.

3 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) is the 10th largest investment manager (out of 527 companies surveyed) in terms of global assets under management according to the “Pensions & Investments’ Top Money Managers list” published on June 1, 2020 This classification includes global assets under management by PFI as of March 31, 2020.

