PGA Tour will vote to ban gradebooks to read greens

Reading greens on the PGA Tour could become more complicated with a scheduled vote that could ban notebooks that provide players with data on the slope and speed of the surface where the putt is played.

According to Golfweek, the PGA Tour board of directors will vote to decide the fate of the greens books after the Player Advisory Council had its own vote and chose to remove them.

Multiple problems have arisen with the books, which have de facto become cheat sheets for putting strategy. There is a desire for greens reading to be back to the art form it was before notebooks became ubiquitous in players’ back pockets and caddy front pouches.

It is also criticized that the habit of consulting the greens books has considerably slowed down the pace of play.

The Masters have already banned them, and the rest of the PGA Tour schedule could follow the path of the traditional first major of the year.

“I use a greens book, and I would like to get rid of them,” he said. Rory McIlroy, who is the president of the Players Advisory Council. “I think everyone is in the same boat, most of the guys on the tour are in the same boat, that if it’s going to be available to us and help us, people are going to use it. But I think that, for the sake of the game, I would like them to be banned and no longer used ”.

The USGA put restrictions on greens books in early 2019, but did not ban them entirely. The USGA is hosting the USA Open this week at Torrey Pines in San Diego.