PGA Tour will end coronavirus testing at the end of July

The PGA Tour will remove your program weekly coronavirus tests next month during the 3M Open. This has been announced in a statement on its website.

“COVID-19 pre-tournament testing for asymptomatic players will no longer be continuous at the 3M Open, which will be played in Blaine, Minnesota. from July 22 to 25. These will be available for people with symptoms and the Tour will continue with tests on a regular basis ”, announced the circuit.

The reason the PGA Tour made this decision is the high vaccination rate among players on the tour. The tests during the tournaments have been protagonists in recent weeks, especially after the positive by Jon Rahm after the third round of the Memorial, which forced him to leave the tournament when he was the leader with six strokes of advantage.