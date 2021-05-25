PGA Executive Director apologizes for field invasion on the Ocean Course

The Executive Director of PGA America, Seth waugh, apologized to the winner of the PGA Championship Phil Mickelson and with the second classified, Brooks koepka, for the field invasion that the fans staged on Sunday on the 18th hole of the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, which was the scene of the tournament.

When the approach ball of Mickelson landed on the 18th green, the spectators jumped the separation ropes, invaded the course and surrounded the players without paying attention to the security personnel of the Ocean Course.

Waugh said Monday that the organization regretted that the scene “made the two players and their caddies feel vulnerable.” In a statement on social networks, Waugh assured that the situation occurred “at a time of great euphoria and repressed emotion on the part of the spectators.”

Veteran American Golfer Phil Mickelson, 50, finished off the victory, becoming the oldest player to win a ‘major’ and his compatriot Brooks

Koepka tied for second place with the South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Mickelson said the scene “was a little unnerving, but also exceptionally amazing,” while Koepka He said he felt several blows to his right knee, which had undergone surgery, while trying to break through the crowd.

Koepka he wondered if someone tried to hurt him on purpose. “I don’t know, I felt like someone tried,” he said, interrupting his thought. “I don’t know what the intention was, but it is what it is,” he added.

WaughFor his part, he said that the safety of the players is the main objective and that he was happy that order was finally restored to be able to celebrate the triumph of Mickelson.