PG-13 rating for ‘Black Widow’

According to Exhibitor Relations, the long-awaited solo film of ‘Black widowstarring Scarlett Johansson will be rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, some language and thematic material.” This rating is nothing new in the study, since the vast majority of Marvel Studios films have a PG (10 years in the US) or PG-13 rating.

Compared to other MCU films, the closest thing to the tone of the spy thriller might be the 2014 movie ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, which also earned a PG-13 rating for “intense sequences of violence, shootings and action “. ‘Black Widow’ could be even more intense than ‘The Winter Soldier’ ​​due to that “thematic material”, for example thanks to a Natasha training that we already glimpsed previously in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

Johansson once again stars as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in this action-packed spy thriller that kicks off the Fourth Phase of the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Natasha faces one of the darkest chapters of her life. history, when a dangerous conspiracy related to his past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the trail of shattered relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland (‘Lore’) from a script by Jac Schaeffer (‘The Hustle’), the film will have its simultaneous theatrical release and Disney + Premier Access on July 9, more than a year after its release date. initial release.